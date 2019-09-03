Unemployment falls to post-crash low of 5.2%

The State’s jobless rate fell to 5.2 per cent last month, according to the latest official figures. This was higher than previously reported on account of an upward revision by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), one of several in the last two years.

Nonetheless the agency insists the underlying trend continues to be downward in keeping with the growth in employment.

The latest figures show the seasonally adjusted number of people classified as unemployed was 126,000 in August, down 1,800 on the previous month.

This gave rise to a headline rate of 5.2 per cent, down from 5.5 per cent a year ago and the lowest rate recorded since the pre-crash low of 5.1 per cent in October 2007.

On current trends unemployment is expected to fall below 5 per cent next year, a rate which analysts equate to full employment here.

Participation rates, particularly for women, however, remain lower than at the peak of the boom or by international standards.

The State’s youth unemployment rate was put at 14.7 per cent in August , unchanged from the previous month.