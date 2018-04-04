Unemployment down almost 1% compared to last year

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March was down almost 1 per cent compared with the same period last year, the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

The rate for was 6.1 per cent, unchanged from the revised rate of 6.1 per cent in February and down from 7 per cent in March 2017.

The number of people unemployed was 144,400 in March, down from 146,300 when compared to the February figure, and a decrease of 19,100 when compared to March 2017.

In March 2018, the unemployment rate was 6.4 per cent for men, down from 6.5 per cent in February and down from 7.3 per cent in March 2017.

The unemployment rate for women in March was 5.6 per cent, down from 5.7 per cent in February and down from 6.6 per cent on the same period last year.

The number of men unemployed in March was 83,100, down from 84,400 in February. The number of women unemployed was 61,300, a decrease of 500 when compared to February.

The unemployment rate for people aged 15-24 years was 12.5 per cent in March, a decrease from 12.7 per cent in February.