UK will suffer its deepest recession in more than 300 years, warns Sunak

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak warned the UK will suffer its deepest recession in more than 300 years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with 2.6 million unemployed, as he set out government spending plans.

“Our health emergency is not yet over and our economic emergency has only just begun,” Sunak told Parliament. “So our immediate priority is to protect people’s lives and livelihoods.”

In his statement to the House of Commons, Sunak announced a pause to pay rises for public sector workers in non-health roles, an increase in the National Living Wage to 8.91 pounds (€9.98) an hour, and said the economy is expected to contract by 11.3 per cent this year, the biggest drop in more than three centuries.

He said that hit won’t be recovered until late in 2022, while long-term scarring means the economy will be around 3 per cent smaller in 2025 than had been expected in March.

The UK is forecast to borrow a total of £394 billion this year, equivalent to 19 per cent of GDP, and the highest recorded level of borrowing in peacetime history. Unemployment is forecast to peak in the second quarter of next year at 7.5 per cent, or around 2.6 million, before falling for the rest of the period. Overseas aid spending will be cut to 0.5 per cent of national income from 0.7 per cent currently.

Budget deficit

The chancellor’s statement on Wednesday begins the British state’s painful reckoning with the financial consequences of the pandemic, with some tough decisions on how to address a budget deficit ballooning toward a postwar high of £400 billion.

With the country on course for the worst slump in economic output in three centuries, and renewed lockdowns threatening further damage, the chancellor focused on support for jobs and the unemployed, plowing tens of billions of pounds into infrastructure spending, and ensuring the health care system can cope with a resurgent wave of infections.

How Sunak delivers on his task may set the tone for the Conservative Party’s approach to the fiscal legacy of the coronavirus. While the spending review isn’t a tax event, Treasury-watchers were listening for signals about his plans to return the public finances to a more stable track in the longterm, including hints at future tax rises.

The most noteworthy announcement in advance was the biggest uptick in defence spending in three decades: a four-year, £24 billion investment in the country’s armed forces. - Bloomberg