UK’s Philip Hammond pulls out of Davos panel with Taoiseach

UK chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond has pulled out of a key Davos panel on Thursday morning to discuss the future of Europe, on which the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is appearing.

The updated schedule for the World Economic Forum panel says that Mr Varadkar will be joined by Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte and Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The issue of the Northern Ireland backstop is expected to feature on the panel, at a time when British prime minister Theresa May is seeking to secure approval for her withdrawal agreement.