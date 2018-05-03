UK law firm Simmons & Simmons opens Dublin office

London headquartered international law firm Simmons & Simmons has established a Dublin presence with plans to welcome ten partners and 30 additional staff over the next three years.

Simmons had been gearing up for the opening having appointed Fionán Breathnach, who was previously head of investment funds and financial regulatory practice at Mason Hayes and Curran, to lead the office. Mr Breathnach has 23 years experience in the financial services industry.

Additionally, Niamh Ryan and Elaine Keane are joining from A&L Goodbody in July of this year. Ms Ryan was previously head of A&L’s London office while Ms Keane was a partner in their asset management and investment funds division.

The company is hoping to develop a strong investment funds and financial regulation practice, eventually also incorporating tax, capital markets banking and corporate expertise.

“Ireland is a key strategic domicile for investment funds and is a committed member of the EU, providing full access to that market. We look forward to growing our business here significantly over the coming years,” Mr Breathnach said.

Simmons & Simmons has 22 offices across 19 countries and employs 250 partners and 1,300 staff.