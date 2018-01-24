UK gives clearest indication so far on future EU relationship

Britain will stay closely aligned to the European Union’s regulatory regime after it leaves the bloc but wants the freedom to go its own way in future, Brexit secretary David Davis has said.

His comments are the clearest so far on what UK prime minister Theresa May’s government wants to achieve for a future relationship with the EU.

Speaking to a panel of lawmakers in London, Mr Davis said the UK aims to have the “freedom to diverge” from EU rules when it withdraws. “How far apart we diverge will be a matter for the government thereafter,” he said.

Ms May’s Cabinet is currently finalising its plan for the so-called “end state” of Brexit - what kind of future trade partnership Britain hopes for. Negotiations between the UK and the EU on this issue are due to begin in March.

Davis said he might meet his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, at some time after Monday.

Mr Davis also said he expects Britain and the European Union will agree to a transition deal on exiting the bloc by the end of March. He added that a two year transition agreement looks about right for the UK.

During the period of transition, Mr Davis said Britain will remain subject to the rulings of the European Court of Justice. -Bloomberg and Reuters