UK economy will shrink as Brexit deal lacks in vital areas, credit analysts say

Britain’s economy will shrink over the longer term as the EU-UK Brexit trade deal “lacks substance” in vital areas, credit analysts warn in a report released on Monday.

Their assessment comes as Irish businesses on both sides of the border continue to wrestle with difficulties caused by the UK’s exit from the world’s biggest trade bloc this month.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s, which assesses organisations’ and states’ abilities to pay their debts, says a trade deal struck between Brussels and London on Christmas Eve is skewed in the EU’s favour.

Benedicte Andries, Moody’s analyst and co-writer of the report, says “while the Brexit agreement avoids a no-deal scenario, it largely lacks substance in areas vital to the UK economy, such as services”.

As a result, he says the UK economy will be significantly smaller over the longer term.

Despite the deal allowing for zero tariffs on goods traded between the UK and EU, including the Republic and Northern Ireland, Irish businesses are encountering delays and problems in trade with Britain.

British suppliers have in some cases ceased deliveries to the north, which remains in the UK, but which has a customs border with Britain.