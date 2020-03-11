UK chancellor unveils £30bn stimulus to counter coronavirus shock

Rishi Sunak ended a decade of Conservative austerity in his first UK Budget with a big increase in public spending and a £30 billion (€34 billion) fiscal stimulus to counter the shock of the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK chancellor acknowledged that the outbreak would cause “temporary disruption” to the economy but said the government would take necessary action to cushion the impact.

Unveiling measures to support businesses, which are expected to take a heavy hit because of the coronavirus, Mr Sunak also pledged to pour money into the National Health Service, saying it would have however many “millions or billions” it required to tackle the illness. “Whatever it takes, whatever it costs, we stand behind our NHS, ” he said.

He also announced that statutory sick pay would be available to all those advised to self-isolate because of the virus, with the government refunding the cost to businesses for up to 14 days at a cost of £2 billion.

Sterling gave back earlier gains against the dollar during Mr Sunak’s budget speech, trading at $1.2916, down from the day’s high of $1.2976 hit following the Bank of England’s emergency rate cut earlier on Wednesday.

Bond investors took the biggest rise in borrowing in 30 years in their stride, with many investors having anticipated an even larger increase. Gilt yields – which govern the cost at which the UK government can borrow – slipped after the chancellor’s statement, with the 10-year gilt trading with a yield of 0.26 per cent.

The FTSE 100 share index gave up early gains to trade 0.2 per cent lower, weighed down by sharp falls on Wall Street.

Mr Sunak’s statement marked the end of a decade of austerity, with significant increases in capital and day-to-day spending. Public sector net investment is set to rise from close to 2 per cent of national income to 3 per cent.

Large increases in day-to-day expenditure set out in last September’s spending review will be maintained for the rest of the parliament, rolling back much of the last Conservative government’s programme of cuts.

Borrowing

Borrowing forecasts have increased significantly. In 2020-21, the government will borrow 2.4 per cent of GDP, up from 1.8 per cent forecast in March 2019. In 2022-23, the UK will borrow 2.5 per cent of national income, up from 1.5 per cent.

The chancellor hinted there would be more spending to come, as he announced a review of the Treasury’s fiscal rules. He stated that his budget would be “delivered within the fiscal rules of the manifesto but with room to spare”.

However, even without the impact of coronavirus, the Office for Budget Responsibility has revised down its forecasts for growth. In 2020, growth is projected at 1.1 per cent, down from 1.4 per cent in last year’s forecast. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021