Last weekend Taoiseach Leo Varadkar replied to an anonymous tweet, which had questioned the State’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council as a “bad Irish joke” given that Ireland had borrowed millions from the UK during the crisis “ to survive”.

The Taoiseach replied : “Have paid back all we borrowed from the IMF plus interest and early, Ireland has no budget deficit now and we have a Rainy Day Fund. Happy to do same for UK and help them out financially in the future if they need it…”