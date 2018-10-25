Tweeting Taoiseach: Are we really solvent enough to help out the UK?

Smart Money: Just how financially sound is the Republic and how do we compare to the UK?

Cliff Taylor

Tongue in cheek? Leo Varadkar tweeted that the State would be ‘happy’ to offer financial help to the UK in the future. Photograph: PA Wire

Last weekend Taoiseach Leo Varadkar replied to an anonymous tweet, which had questioned the State’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council as a “bad Irish joke” given that Ireland had borrowed millions from the UK during the crisis “ to survive”.

The Taoiseach replied : “Have paid back all we borrowed from the IMF plus interest and early, Ireland has no budget deficit now and we have a Rainy Day Fund. Happy to do same for UK and help them out financially in the future if they need it…”

