Trump vs Biden: Stakes are high for the Irish economy

Rhetoric of bringing American investment back to US is key to Biden campaign

Cliff Taylor

Next US president – Joe Biden or Donald Trump? A Biden White House would not sign a deal seen to unfairly target big US companies. Photograph: Jim Watson,Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

A win for Joe Biden would change the tone of US economic policy – and its substance in some key areas – but it would not herald a return to how things were before Donald Trump took office.

This same message comes in different forms from a range of experts talking about the economic impact of who wins next week’s US election and what it might mean for the European Union and for Ireland.

