Trump’s Davos advance party insist US ‘open for business’

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin insisted on Wednesday that the US is “open for business” and “absolutely” believes in free and fair trade, as he became the first of member of Donald Trump’s cabinet to address the World Economic Forum conference in Davos.

Leading an advance party ahead of Mr Trump’s much-anticipated address to the conference on Friday, Mr Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker, said that a strong US economy is beneficial to the world economy and that there was “no question” that tax reforms signed into law late last month were having a positive effect on the market.

The remarks come days after the International Monetary Fund said that the world economy is likely to grow 3.9 per cent this year and next, up 0.2 percentage points for both years on its previous forecast, on the back of a better outlook for the US and euro zone economies. The fund said that the US tax overhaul, cutting the main corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent, would likely boost the world’s largest economy by 1.2 per cent by 2020.

The Trump delegation’s arrival at Davos, the epicentre of the globalisation agenda, comes days after the president imposed tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels in an effort to “protect” American jobs and “demonstrate to the world that the United States won’t be taken advantage of any more”.

Mr Mnuchin also said Wednesday that the decline of the dollar provides a boost to the US economy through trade, breaking with the usual practice of the US government advocating for a strong greenback. “A weaker dollar is good for us as it related to trade and opportunities,” Mr Mnuchin told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The dollar is now at its weakest in three years as measured by the Bloomberg Dollar Index.

