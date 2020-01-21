Trump holds America up as ‘example for the world’ at Davos

US president Donald Trump held up his country before the World Economic Forum in Davos as an “example for the world”, as he listed a series of economic accomplishments under his first three years in power.

Speaking hours before the US Senate was set to begin his impeachment trial, Mr Trump also used his keynote address at the opening of the annual conference in the Swiss Alps to take a swipe at the US Federal Reserve and urge Europe to use more liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) produced by his country.

He did not refer to the impeachment proceedings during his speech.

“America’s economic turnaround has been nothing short of spectacular,” Mr Trump said, as he took credit for his policies leading to Wall Street stock indices surging to all-time highs, unemployment falling, wages rising and female participation in the workforce increasing under his administration.

“Today I hold up the American model as an example to the world as a working system of free enterprise,” he said as he called on other countries to follow his example in rowing back on regulation.