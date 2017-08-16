Trump disbands advisory councils after chief executive resignations

US president Donald Trump says he is ending a pair of White House advisory councils that were staffed by corporate chief executives.

Chief executives have been resigning since Saturday, when Mr Trump blamed both sides for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counter-protesters.

The resignations accelerated after Mr Trump again blamed “both sides” on Tuesday.

Mr Trump said on Twitter: “Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!”

