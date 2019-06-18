Trump blasts Draghi over promise of more monetary stimulus

US President Donald Trump criticised European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s comments earlier on Tuesday calling for possible additional policy changes by the ECB, saying they would spark unfair European competition against the United States.

“Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the euro against the dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA. They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others,” he tweeted. Mr Draghi had earlier promised more monetary stimulus if the economy does not improve, offsetting another warning on slowing sales from the chip sector. Speaking at the ECB’s annual conference in Portugal, Mr Draghi pointed the way to cuts in interest rates or new asset purchases if inflation does not return to target, weakening the euro, lowering European bond yields and pulling stock markets higher.

The market interest rate on European government bonds dropped following Mr Draghi’s comments, with the yield on Ireland’s 10-year notes dropping 0.07 percentage points to a record low of 0.23 per cent. German 10-year yields fell by 0.04 points to minus 0.296 per cent

The ECB president set the tone for the institution’s annual forum in Sintra, Portugal, by saying that if the outlook doesn’t improve, and inflation doesn’t strengthen, “additional stimulus will be required.” He noted that the ECB can amend its forward guidance, that rate cuts remain “part of our tools” and asset purchases are also an option.

It’s the latest dovish comment from the Governing Council, as it grapples with an economic slowdown and an inflation rate that remains below its goal. Mr Draghi said risks from geopolitical factors, protectionism and vulnerabilities in emerging markets have not dissipated and are weighing in particular on manufacturing.

Major central banks around the world have taken a dovish turn as trade tensions damp the global economy. The US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan all hold policy meetings this week, which should give further insight into their concerns.

In a sign that discussions on policy action are becoming more formal within the ECB, Mr Draghi said the Governing Council will in the coming weeks review how their tools can be used to tackle risks to price stability.

“If the crisis has shown anything, it is that we will use all the flexibility within our mandate to fulfill our mandate - and we will do so again to answer any challenges to price stability in the future,” he said.

- Reuters/Bloomberg