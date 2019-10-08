Transport on track for €384m boost

The Government will spend an extra €384 million on boosting rural transport and projects such as new cycleways, Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe pledged.

Mr Donohoe told Dáil Éireann in his budget speech that he would earmark €2.7 billion for the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, in 2020, a €384 million increase on this year.

“This will include investment in our rural transport network,” the minister told TDs.

He added that the extra funds would include some of the cash raised from carbon tax.

Mr Donohoe He said that €9 million would be earmarked for “sustainable mobility projects” such as building greenways and cycleways in cities and towns.

He added that the Government would provide an extra €3 million for installing charging points for electric vehicles.

This money will pay for new on-street charging points and a new scheme to install communal plugs for these vehicles in apartment blocks.

He will also earmark an extra €8 million for the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to spend on grants for electric vehicle ownership.

Mr Donohoe also committed to aiding tourism next year. “To support the sector in 2020, I am allocating €40 million for tourism specific initiatives and the Government will further support the industry should a no deal happen,” he said.