Trade tensions still weighing on global growth, IMF warns

Trade policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions are still exerting a downward pressure on global growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the fund downgraded its growth forecast marginally to 3.3 per cent in 2020 and 3.4 per cent for 2021.

However, it said there were signs that a slump in manufacturing activity and global trade may be “bottoming out”.

The more positive outlook was also being aided by shift toward more accommodative monetary policy in several countries; positive US-China trade negotiations, and diminished fears of a no-deal Brexit.

“While the baseline growth projection is weaker, developments since the fall of 2019 point to a set of risks to global activity that is less tilted to the downside,” the Washington-based fund said.

"These early signs of stabilisation could persist and eventually reinforce the link between

“A materialisation of these risks could lead to rapidly deteriorating sentiment, causing global growth to fall below the projected baseline,” it said.

The more upbeat tone comes despite a warning last week from the new head of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva that the global economy risks a return of the Great Depression, driven by inequality and financial sector instability.



The outlook