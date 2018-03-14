Total employment reaches 2.2 million, highest since 2008

The economy created 66,800 additional jobs last year, bringing total employment to 2.2 million.

This was the highest level of employment seen in the State since 2008.

The figures, contained in the Central Statistics Office’s new Labour Force Survey which replaces the Quarterly National Household Survey, show employment increased in 12 of the 14 economic sectors.

The largest rates of increase were in the administration and support services activities (+11.6 per cent) and construction (+9.9 per cent).

Decrease

The sector with the largest decrease was recorded in professional, scientific and technical activities (-4.1 per cent).

Unemployment, meanwhile, fell by 23,400 or 14 per cent in 2017, marking the 22nd quarter in succession where the jobless total declined.