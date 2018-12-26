This year they said . . .

“They did not want their information to be sold to Cambridge Analytica by a developer . . . That happened, and it happened on our watch.”

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg admits its users have been victims in the Cambridge Analytica controversy.

“We’re not going to traffic in your personal life. Privacy to us is a human right, a civil liberty.”

Apple chief executive Tim Cook makes sure everyone knows that Apple isn’t Facebook.

“Transparency has not been sufficient to date and that’s been clear.”

Data protection commissioner Helen Dixon says Facebook has been opaque on the whole data collection thing.

“The Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!”

Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk tweets his regards to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), days after settling fraud charges brought against him by the agency.

“We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the US.”

Donald Trump isn’t the world’s most reliable narrator . . . on anything.

“This idea that there is a better deal that can be negotiated is largely imaginary and we have had enough imagination and fantasy thinking when it comes to Brexit already.”

Leo Varadkar gets the feeling that Westminster is going around in circles in its conversations with the EU.

“Whilst the Newstalk acquisition and the APN transaction did not ultimately lead to any loss to the company, the circumstances surrounding them are certainly suggestive of an unlawful purpose directed to the benefit of Mr O’Brien directly or indirectly and the detriment of the company.”

Mr Justice Peter Kelly rules on the appointment of inspectors to Independent News & Media.

“What did you call me? You called me nebulous.”

What Theresa May said to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker during a Brussels showdown, according to lip-readers. (He was calling “the British position” nebulous, he said.)