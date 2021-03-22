There will be ‘no premature withdrawal’ of supports, Donohoe says

There will be “no premature withdrawal of budgetary support” for the Covid-impacted workers and businesses, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.

Echoing the Eurogroup’s statement from last week, he said looser public spending policies to counteract the economic damage from the pandemic would stay in place until recovery is underway.

“To date, budgetary policy has proven to be both very effective and agile. It will need to remain flexible so as to win the battle against Covid-19,” Mr Donohoe told an event hosted by the Dublin Economics Workshop (DEW).

Eurogroup ministers signalled supports could remain in place until 2022 if necessary.

Mr Donohoe, who is also president of the Eurogroup, said he was not in a position to signal when the current restrictions here could be eased as this depended on the course of the virus and the vaccine rollout.

“While the figures have stabilised, they’re not stabilising at the lower level that we would have hoped for,” he said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team on Sunday reported 769 cases amid concern that case numbers appear to be stuck at about 500-600 per day level.

Mr Donohoe said Ireland was roughly in the same position in terms of case numbers as it was last November.

The Government’s decision to ease restrictions in December is now seen a major misstep - one which led to a rapid upsurge in cases after Christmas.

“The change is going to be gradual and cautious,” Mr Donohoe said. Finding the equilibrium between protecting health and opening up the economy was a challenge, he said.

Maintaining that balance, however, would improve as the vaccine rollout continues into the second quarter, “but the next set of decisions are going to be very carefully taken,” he said.

Supports

Mr Donohoe said indebtedness was an inevitable by-product of the exceptional supports being administered by EU governments.

“And we will get to a point when indebtedness and deficit management become pre-eminent again and we’re not at that point now,” he said.

“We face a virus that uses the same qualities we rely on in Europe, to infect; our interconnectedness, our interdependence and our interconnectivity.”

“Nobody expected a shattering global pandemic but through Eurogroup and beyond we have the political processes and structures in place to support one another,” Mr Donohoe said.