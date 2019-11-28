The three key Brexit 2020 dates – and what they mean for you
Smart Money : We are on a bit of a Brexit break, but it will come roaring back
If Boris Johnson wins, with a majority in the House of Commons, there is a good chance that this will actually be the day the UK leaves the EU.
Brexit is on a break. The UK election features a debate on the issue, but one dominated by slogans, rather than any detailed argument about what is to come.
But immediately after the general election, Brexit will be back and for the Irish economy – for jobs, living standards and growth – what happens will be vital. Here are the three key dates in 2020 and the vital importance they will have for us.