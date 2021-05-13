The other side of the housing crisis: rising wealth for many
Smart Money with Cliff Taylor:
Less well-off people have struggled to get into the market for years – and typically are renters – while the wealthiest , also owning houses, usually have other assets.
The flipside of so many younger people being locked out of the housing market by rising prices is increasing wealth for a mainly older part of the population.
Housing is by far the most significant part of household wealth in Ireland – particularly for the large middle-income part of the country.