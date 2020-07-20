Tayto Park roller coaster plan suffers setback as locals lodge appeal

Tayto Park has suffered a setback in its plans to construct a new €15.5 million Coaster 2021’ rollercoaster .

This follows local residents lodging an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against last month’s decision by Meath County Council to give the project the green light.

The appeal was been lodged by Donal Greene and others. Mr Greene was one of the residents who was successful in stopping Tayto Park’s initial roller coaster plan at An Bord Pleanála last year.

Noise

The board refused permission for that project due, in part, to potential noise from customers’ screaming on the rollercoaster.

In order to overcome address residents’ concerns, Tayto Park’s revised roller coaster plan provided for a planned spend of €1.5 million on 14 separate noise reduction methods.

Plans for the new rollercoaster had been drawn up by Dutch roller-coaster maker Vekoma which has built roller-coasters such as Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain for Disney.

The roller-coaster project is made up of a 31 metre high and 748 metre long Suspended Thrill Coaster and a 24.2 metre high 238 metre long Family Boomerang ride.

The owner of Tayto Park, Raymond Coyle, had already promised that any screams by passengers would be counteracted.

The designers reoriented the tracks to direct noise back into the park and away from housing in the area and some of the other noise-reducing design features include three tunnels; underground sections; extensive planting of trees, shrubbery and foliage and a six metre high and 100 metre long sound barrier.

In their objection lodged with Meath County Council against the current plan, Mr Greene and another local resident Clare Smith contended that apart from some noise abatement measures, the application was the same as the first plan.

Concerns

“In this regard, all of our previously stated concerns about a development of this scale and intensive nature still stand. Any modifications proposed in this application do not alter any of its substantive deficiencies, ” the said.

The duo contended that the planned rollercoaster would “ have a serious negative long term impact on our peaceful enjoyment of our home and the protection of the natural environment”.

Planning documentation lodged with the plan by Tayto Park states if the roller-coaster doesn’t proceed “the longer-term viability of the Park would be brought into question”.

A decision is due on the appeal in November of this year.