Tax receipts still running behind target ahead of Budget 2019

Tax receipts for the first nine months of the year are still running behind target, suggesting Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will have little scope for giveaways in next week’s budget unless he raises taxes elsewhere.

As budget meetings continue in Government Buildings the latest exchequer returns published on Tuesday show the Government collected €37.5 billion in tax so far this year.

While this was €1.9 billion or 5 per cent ahead of last year, it was slightly (€127 million) below expectations.

The below-par performance was driven by excise duty, which came in 8 per cent or €339 million below profile. This was blamed on retailers stockpiling tobacco imports ahead of the introduction of plain packaging on cigarettes.

Income tax, the Government’s largest tax stream, generated just over €14.5 billion, which was on target for the year and nearly €1 billion up on last year, reflecting the strong level of employment growth in the economy.

VAT, which reflects conditions in the retail sector, came in just €39 million below target at just under €11.6 billion, but was also up significantly on last year.

In keeping with previous months, corporation tax was the star performer, generating €5.1 billion, which was €306 million or 6.3 per cent ahead of expectations.

Revenue generated from the business tax has doubled since 2015. However, the Government has been warned not to use the current windfall to fund permanent spending measures given the increasingly uncertain outlook internationally.

Overall, the latest numbers pointed to an exchequer deficit of just under €1.5 billion for September, compared to a surplus of €2.3 billion at the same point last year. When adjusted for the impact of the AIB share sale in 2017, the exchequer balance shows an underlying annual decrease of €381 million, primarily as a result of increased expenditure.