Tax defaulters pay €22m to Revenue in first quarter

Revenue collected €22 million from tax defaulters in the first three months of the year, figures published on Tuesday show.

The tax authority published a list of defaulters caught in various investigations of businesses and individuals for the three months ended March 31st.

More than 60 businesses and people handed over €21.1 million in tax, penalties and interest.

Court-imposed settlements resulted in a further €392,062 while fines and other penalties for breaches of the Republic’s tax laws yielded €517,742.

Medical equipment seller, Eurosurgical Ltd, which is in liquidation, paid €12.4 million, including €5.1 million in tax, €3.5 million interest and €3.8 million penalties, making it the biggest settlement on the list.

Property developer Lurganmore Ltd handed over €2.2 million, including €1.4 million in tax and the remaining €800,000 in interest and penalties.

