Taoiseach warns of ‘major dilemma’ on Border in no-deal Brexit

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that a no-deal Brexit would trigger a “major dilemma”, which would require the Republic, the UK and EU to sit down “after a period of chaos” and hammer out an agreement to honour commitments that there would be no hard Border between the Republic and the North.

“If we found ourselves in a few weeks’ time in a no-deal scenario, we would face a major dilemma,” Mr Varadkar told reporters at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

“Ireland has obligations to protect the single market – it’s our market, our jobs, our standards. The UK would have a responsibility to honour the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process.

“So, I think we’d end up in a situation where the EU, Ireland and the UK would have to come together in order to honour our commitments to the people of Ireland that there’d be no hard Border and agree on full alignment on customers and regulations,” he added.

Similar agreement

Mr Varadkar said that after the resulting “period of chaos”, the EU and UK would most likely end up with a similar withdrawal agreement to the one currently on the table that has been rejected by the UK parliament.

“This is the best deal on offer for Britain and Ireland,” he said.