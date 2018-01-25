Taoiseach in Davos calls for ‘Norway-plus’ Brexit deal with UK

Ireland would like Britain’s relationship with the European Union to be closer than that of non-member Norway, but it will have to be a specific agreement as there is no precedent for the relationship, Taioseach Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

“I think it will be a specific agreement for the United Kingdom. Of course as Ireland we want that to be as close as possible - we would have it ‘Norway-plus’ but I think we have to get into the detail now of what that means,” he told Bloomberg Television in an interview in Davos, Switzerland.

Norway is part of the European Union’s single market, but not the customs union. The EU’s chief Brexit negotiation Michel Barnier in December said the future free trade agreement between the European Union and Britain would have to be along the same lines as the one the EU has with Canada.

But Mr Varadkar, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum, said that neither the Norwegian model nor the Canadian model would fit the UK.

“It’s difficult to compare it to Norway, which is a relatively small country... or a country like Canada, which is on a different continent,” he said.

While Britain has repeatedly said it will not remain in the EU customs union or single market, “perhaps we can negotiate something that isn’t very different to that,” Mr Varadkar said.

Such a deal would, however, require the UK to realise that it cannot cherry pick benefits of EU membership without the corresponding responsibilities.

Access to European markets for London-based financial services firms would depend on what the UK might give in return, he said.

Mr Varadkar also said the controversy over the Apple tax case “had not been very helpful” for Ireland’s reputation and that the bad press the country has received was unfair.

He reiterated that money owned from Apple would be collected in the second quarter.

Mr Varadkar’s comments come as Dutch politician PaulTang has accused Ireland of being a “tax pirate” and “stealing” the tax base from other countries,

Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland, Mr Tang said Ireland has not taken into account the impact its corporate tax rate has on its European partners

He described countries like Ireland and Luxembourg as “tax pirates” because of the tax measures they have taken to attract multi national companies. “A small country like Ireland has more foreign investment than Germany or France, that’s weird.”

Ireland’s investment is ultimately down to “loads of paper constructions” to avoid taxes, he said.

Big corporations “pay hardly any tax” he said and had avoided €5billion tax in Europe.

“It’s about fairness. Where they generate profits is where they should pay taxes,” the MEP said.

He described the tax arrangements of multi nationals as “paper constructions to avoid taxes.” They don’t affect the “real economy, or jobs or factories.”

The problem is that it is not known what the impact such tax rates have on other countries, said Mr Tang.

“Ireland doesn’t take into account the impact of its actions on its European partners.

“My claim is that you’re stealing the tax base from other countries.”

He called for a new digital tax for the tech giants. Europe has to lead the way, he added, as the US will not do so.

MEP for Dublin Brian Hayes said comments made by Mr Tang reinforced the idea that a small number of big Member States simply want to shift corporate tax revenue from Ireland to their countries, saying bigger states such as France were being “disingenuous”.

“Yes, it is true that Ireland claims more investment from the United States than France and Germany combined. However, this is something we should be proud of - we have developed a highly competitive business environment with a skilled workforce and a young population that has evolved into a hub for technology firms,” he said.

Mr Hayes said there was value from foreign direct investment here, with Google employing over 6,000 people in Ireland, Apple over 4,000 and Facebook over 2,000. “These are real jobs and real people,” he said.

He said Mr Tang had admitted he did not know what effect common consolidated corporate tax base (CCCTB) would have on Ireland’s corporate tax revenue.

“How can Ireland ever sign up to something where we don’t know what the clear impact will be on our tax revenue? Estimates have put it that Ireland could lose over 50 per cent of its tax revenue from CCCTB,” he said.

“Ireland’s corporate tax system is clear and transparent. Tax avoidance is a scourge and must be tackled but this issue needs to be solved at an international level through the OECD, something that Ireland has clearly committed to. The attacks on our tax system will keep coming and we should continue to put up a strong front and resist these veiled power grabs on our well-earned tax revenue.”

-Additional reporting: Bloomberg/Reuters