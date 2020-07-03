System agreed for Irish goods to skip checks on UK trade

Belgium, France and the Netherlands have agreed to adjust computer systems in their ports to ensure that Irish goods that have crossed the land bridge smoothly skip checks that will be imposed on British trade from January.

The arrangements affect the two-thirds of Irish exporters that use the so-called land bridge, transporting their goods through Britain before they are moved onto other markets, and will apply to goods from both Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Checks

The European Union has long agreed that Irish goods arriving into the continent must be exempt from any checks that British goods are subject to, because as part of the Single Market Ireland should be treated equally to any other EU member when it comes to trade.

But implementing this is tricky, and requires a system to distinguish Irish goods from British goods when they are unloaded from ferries at continental ports such as Rotterdam, Zeebrugge or Cherbourg.

In recent months the Irish government expressed concerns about the smooth operation of computer systems that are needed to detect the origin of goods and ensure that Irish goods go through the no-check ‘green lanes’, rather than the red lanes that involve inspections that British goods will be subject to.

At a meeting between the Commission, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France, all agreed to ensure that computer systems would be made to be interoperable to make sure that goods from the island of Ireland are diverted through green lanes smoothly.

“On the specific case about IT systems and what happens when products from Ireland enter into single market again after coming across the land bridge of GB, this is an issue that has been discussed between Ireland and the Commission and a number of relevant member states,” a European Commission spokesman said.

“This technical work is ongoing at the moment between all of the relevant member states.”

Negotiations

Sources close to the talks however stressed that this technical work was entirely separate to negotiations with Britain regarding its future relationship with the EU, and does not solve the land bridge issue because it only relates to what happens to Irish goods once they arrive in continental ports.

Huge questions still hang over what paperwork or delays companies may face as their goods leave ports on the island of Ireland, transit through Britain, and load on to ferries in England.

Britain may require exporters to file exit declarations as goods leave Dublin and Belfast, and there have been warnings of long queues for lorries at Dover, particularly in the event that no deal is reached between British and EU negotiators on their trade relationship from January 1.

The EU is seeking special arrangements for Irish trade in the talks with Britain to that recognise Ireland’s “unique geographic situation”, a reference to the Republic’s reliance on imports and exports that transit through the land bridge.

But the talks are deadlocked over a number of issues and ended prematurely this week, indicating little progress is in sight.

In the background, the Irish government and the other remaining 26 EU member states are preparing contingency plans for if no deal is reached. This would mean World Trade Organisation trade terms would automatically come into force, bringing in tariffs on goods and significant paperwork as well as abruptly terminating decades of cooperation in numerous areas.

As an alternative to the land bridge, additional direct ferry crossings have been set up between Dublin Port, Rotterdam and Zeebrugge, and additional capacity has been added on the Dublin-Cherbourg route.