Survival prospects of many pandemic-hit firms ‘highly uncertain’, Central Bank warns

The viability and survival prospects of many firms impacted by the pandemic is “highly uncertain” and will depend on future policy choices, the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland has warned.

“These choices will be difficult, and will have profound implications for our economy,”Gabriel Makhlouf told a webinar event hosted by the University of Limerick.

He warned that “while policy choices have led to an avoidance of widespread insolvency up to now, it is an unfortunate reality that the effects of the pandemic on SME balance sheets, combined with structural changes that have either been created or exacerbated by it, mean that some SMEs will be unviable.”

“It would be a mistake to continue with protection and forbearance in perpetuity, just as it would be wrong to allow all companies making losses currently to fail,” Mr Makhlouf said.

Measures

The Government has a number of financial support measures in place to help struggling firms weather the crisis, including its Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) and Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS).

However, the removal of these supports combined with the changed consumer environment is expected to result in a pick-up in insolvencies.

Mr Makhlouf said the shock to SME revenues from the pandemic was “severe” in 2020.

He highlighted research jointly published on Monday by the Central Bank and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), which shows that, while the hospitality sector has experienced the most severe crisis, the revenue shock has also been significant across all other sectors.

“This suggests that the Covid-19 pandemic has had an effect in all pockets of the SME sector,” he said.

The research sheds light on how effectively SMEs have cut their overheads in the face of a curtailed trading environment.

“These figures suggest that, while companies have indeed managed to adjust to the realities of the pandemic, this adjustment for many reasons has not been enough to avoid companies experiencing losses,”Mr Makhlouf said.

“Policymakers have acted to support vulnerable businesses and, thankfully, the pandemic has not yet been characterised by widespread company failures, owing to the unprecedented level of direct fiscal support and creditor forbearance that is in the system,” he said, while noting the important role the SME sector as an employer in the economy.

Restrictions

Also speaking at the same event was Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, who said the Irish economy was less impacted by the current restrictions this time around because consumers and businesses have adpated and adopted workarounds.

He said the relationship between economic activity and public health restrictions had weakened over “each successive wave of the virus”.

This was reflected in the positive VAT numbers for the first quarter of 2021, which showed receipts from the sales tax were up 8.5 per cent on the same period last year.

The Government’s Stability Programme Update, published last week, predicted a strong bounce in the economy as it reopens, with GDP growth of 4.5 per cent this year and 5 per cent next year, driven by a rebound in consumer spending.

“The adaptability and innovation shown by businesses and consumers is borne out by the high frequency real-time economic data published by my department, which shows that the impact of the current set of restrictions is around half that of the spring 2020 lockdown,” Mr Donohe said.

Many cafés, restaurants and bars have switched to a take-away service while there had been a huge shift towards online retailing, he said.

Since March last year, the Government has moved rapidly, “using the public sector balance sheet to replace lost private sector demand, in order to ensure that firms, workers and incomes were supported and protected through wage subsidies, deferrals of liabilities and income supports,” he said.

Income

“Our overarching objective has been to support households and firms, as well as to limit the ‘scarring’, or permanent, effects of the pandemic,” he said.

In his address, he highlighted how quickly the economic climate has changed in the past year from one of potential overheating to have more than 900,000 people dependent on some form of State income support.

“With a value of almost €38 billion, or nearly a fifth of national income, the budgetary support provided by Government to tackle the economic impact of the pandemic has been extraordinary,” he said.

Mr Donohoe said there will be no cliff-edge in the removal of these supports.

“We have not fought this pandemic and its economic fallout for over a year on a scale that is unprecedented in Irish economic history just to fall at the final hurdle,” he said.

Nonetheless he hinted the Government would soon move to curb the budget deficit.

“We are committed to restoring the public finances to a sustainable trajectory and ensuring that Ireland does not become a fiscal outlier as we emerge from the pandemic period,” he said.