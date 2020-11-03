Surprise €930m corporation tax shortfall sends public finances further into red

A suprise €930 million shortfall in corporation tax receipts in October has pushed the public finances further into the red.

The latest exchequer returns show the Government’s budget deficit - the gap between spending and tax revenue - hit €11.7 billion last month. This was almost €10 billion worse than the deficit at this stage last year.

While much of the year-on-year deterioration is explained by increased spending on wage supports and health linked to the pandemic, there was also a big drop in corporation tax receipts in October.

The business tax generated just €198 million for the month, €930 million below what the Department of Finance had expected.

The department said it had been aware there would be an under-performance in October and this was taken into account in the projected out-turn for 2020, published at Budget 2021.

“The shortfall in corporation tax receipts this month underlines the volatility of returns under this tax head,” it said.

The department also noted that cumulatively, corporation tax receipts to the end of October amounted to €7.7 billion, 11 per cent up on last year.

Overall, the latest returns show the Government took in €42.6 billion in taxes for the 10-month period, down €2.4 billion, or 5.3 per cent, on last year.

Income tax, which has proved remarkably resilient in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, generated €17 billion, which was only marginally (3 per cent or €576 million) down on last year but still above the department’s revised profile.

This is because many of the workers who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic have been in low-paying sectors of the economy such as hospitality.