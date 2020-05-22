‘Stimulating the recovery’ now the challenge, says Donohoe

“Stimulating the recovery” is now the challenge facing the Republic, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.

Speaking at an online seminar hosted by the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), Mr Donohoe said stimulating the economy back into action after the lockdown was likely to prove more difficult than stopping it.

He said the Government has had to shape its response to the Covid-19 pandemic “ at break-neck speed, with incomplete information and unclear outcomes”.

“There has been no playbook for governments to turn to,” he said. “Our first economic priority was to project incomes, jobs and companies through the pinnacle of the pandemic,” he said.

The Minister said the general government deficit would be in the region of €23 to €30 billion.

He said the Government has already committed exceptional financial supports for workers and businesses, amounting to €13.3 billion or 7.5 per cent of gross national income.

“We have been able to act decisively and proportionately because we managed our public finances with care in recent years,” he said.

“The foundation of our economic stability is paying for our living standards - and our public services - ourselves. Central banks and savers in other countries will not pay for this decision,” he said, warning that the State will need to reduce its borrowing in the future.

“ So, over time and as our economy grows, we need to reduce our borrowing,” he said.

“This recognition has enabled an economic response that has been unparalleled because Coronavirus is a crisis without precedent in the modern era,” Mr Donohoe said.

“As we gradually reopen our economy, a different challenge confronts us - stimulating the recovery - and I will return to this,” he said.