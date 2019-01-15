Sterling falls against euro ahead of crunch Brexit vote

Sterling fell against the euro and volatility levels spiked as the clock ticked towards what looks like an inevitable parliamentary defeat for Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

Having traded flat for most of the day, the pound shed 0.2 per cent against the euro to trade at just over 89p. It was down 0.8 per cent against the US dollar at 1.276 at the London market close.

As MPs gear up to vote on the Mrs May’s compromise withdrawal agreement, currency traders were readying themselves for more volatility, depending on the scale of the defeat and what might happen next.

If Parliament rejects it with a large majority, City Index’s Fiona Cincotta believes that the pound could tank. “Labour (will) look to call a vote of no confidence in Theresa May, pushing for a general election,” she said.

“ Domestic political chaos, the prospect of a Labour government and on-going Brexit uncertainty would be a toxic combination for the pound, sending it back towards 1.20 US dollars and the post Brexit referendum lows,” she said.

“An extension of Article 50 seems almost inevitable at this stage. This would offer some support to the pound as investors see the risk of a no-deal fading. How the pound moves thereafter depends not only on what Plan B is, but also Labour’s reaction,” she added.

In a voting session due to start at 7pm MPs will vote on Mrs May’s plan but her recent efforts to win support for the deal look set to fail, despite her warnings that rejection of the deal could lead to Britain staying in the European Union.

Sterling is seen as having already priced in a No from parliament, with investors focusing instead on the margin Mrs May loses the vote by. “It’s a done deal that the vote will be defeated. Initial market focus will be on the scale of the defeat and the expectation is it will be heavy - 100-200 votes,” MUFG strategist Lee Hardman said. “The surprise will be if the defeat is narrower. The balance of risks (for sterling) is to the upside as people expect a big margin... But it will still leave us in a state of deadlock.”

While a margin of defeat of 40-50 votes raises expectations of the deal passing with some amendments, most reckon a heavy defeat could either delay Britain’s March 29th departure date or bring about a second referendum which could end up cancelling Brexit.

While sterling markets are relatively calm, fear of post-vote chaos is again driving up sterling implied volatility - options markets’ gauge of expected swings in an exchange rate. Overnight volatility jumped to 23.5 per cent from late-Monday levels around 8 per cent. One-month implied volatility has also crept higher to one-week highs around 12.65 per cent after slipping in recent days as risks of a no-deal Brexit appeared to recede. - Reuters