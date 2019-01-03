State won more than 55 Brexit-related investments in 2018 - IDA

The State’s inward investment agency won more than 55 Brexit-related investments last year with more than 4,500 associated jobs, it said on Thursday.

Launching its review of 2018 and outlook for the coming 12 months, IDA Ireland said it has been fighting for any mobile investment that arises, and has recorded wins with companies including Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Barclays.

The agency said its client companies added more than 14,000 net jobs in the Republic last year as total employment reached 229,057.

Employment growth across its client companies was more than double the national average at 7 per cent, IDA’s chief executive, Martin Shanahan, said.

“Ireland’s investment proposition continues to resonate with companies across the globe as investors search for stability and certainty,” he said, adding that the strength of FDI can be seen in corporation tax receipts, given IDA client companies account for an estimated two thirds of tax taken under this heading.

Dublin continued to absorb a significant amount of FDI in 2018, the IDA said in its review of the year. However, there was strong growth elsewhere too, with employment numbers rising 14 per cent in the midlands and 8 per cent in the west.

Outside main cities

“I particularly welcome the gains made in deepening and growing investment outside of Ireland’s main cities, with the largest regional employment growth achieved in 17 years,” said the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

“58 per cent of all IDA client-supported jobs are now located outside Dublin, with every region of the country seeing employment gains in 2018,” she noted.

While positive on the improvement in the economy last year, Mr Shanahan warned that the Republic faced “many significant risks” in the future. Protectionism, weaker trade growth and less supportive monetary policies are all flagged as concerns in the 2018 review.

Additionally, maintaining competitiveness in the economy is “essential” and client companies have been raising concerns around housing, skills, infrastructure investment, investment in education and income tax levels at the higher marginal rate, Mr Shanahan said.

IDA’s board will this year develop a new five-year strategy “in the midst of unprecedented competition”. It will also continue with its building programme with construction underway of facilities in Sligo, Dundalk, Athlone, Waterford, Galway, Monaghan and Limerick.