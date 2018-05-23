State vulnerable to ‘macroeconomic imbalances’, commission warns

The State is vulnerable to “macroeconomic imbalances” despite “substantial” improvements in its economic performance, the European Commission has warned. The commission is also critical of both the Republic’s corporate tax strategy and its efforts to address climate change. It calls too for faster and durable cuts in long-term mortgage arrears, acknowledging a need for write-offs where loans are not recoverable.

In its latest assessment of the economy, the commission urges the Government to use “windfall gains” to cut debt and to broaden the tax base. It also calls for measures to address “cost-effectiveness” within the healthcare system and for pension reform.

The non-binding “country-specific” recommendations to member states published on Wednesday form part of the annual semester process which sees the commission discuss and co-ordinate national budgetary and reform policies with them. The member states are expected to take into account these recommendations when they define their budget for the following year. Finance ministers will discuss the recommendations in June and agree on their final version.

The commission says that the Republic is experiencing macroeconomic imbalances. It points to high levels of public and private debt, but acknowledges that the activities of multinationals need to be taken into account when assessing this, while it notes that household debt seems to be “broadly in line with fundamentals”.

The commission says that the macroeconomic scenario underpinning the Government’s budgetary projections “is plausible”, but notes that measures needed to support the planned deficit targets from 2019 onwards “have not been sufficiently specified”, the report warns.”

National debt

The analysis highlights variations between measurements of Irish GDP and domestic Irish output and how this affects the State’s debt-to-GDP ratio and advises that windfall gains be used to reduce this.

On tax, the commission sees the Irish corporate tax regime in the context of the “essential” need to fight Europe-wide against “taxpayers’ aggressive tax planning “ which is distorting competition between firms, providing unfair treatment of taxpayers and undermining public finances.

It is critical of the Government’s approach to climate change, warning that measures in place will not be sufficient for the State to meet Europe 2020 climate goals domestically. This will mean the Republic will need to buy greenhouse gas emission allocations from other member states if it is to meet targets.

The commission is also cautious on the Irish banking system, citing “legacy issues”, with more to be done to reduce the debt overhang from non-performing loans. It calls for faster and durable reductions in long-term mortgage arrears, building on initiatives for vulnerable households and encouraging write-offs of non-recoverable exposures.

Access to affordable, full-time and quality childcare also remains a challenge, the report says. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, childcare costs in Ireland - relative to wages - were in 2015 the highest in the EU for lone parents and the second highest in the EU for couples.

The report also recommends that Ireland should foster SME productivity growth by stimulating research and innovation with targeted policies, more direct forms of funding and more strategic cooperation with foreign multinationals, public research centres and universities.

Strongest growth

Overall, Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president for the euro and social dialogue said: “Europe has experienced the strongest growth in a decade and it is set to continue this year and next. However, new risks are emerging such as volatility in global financial markets and trade protectionism.

“We should use the current good times to strengthen the resilience of our economies. This means building fiscal buffers, which would give countries more manoeuvring space in the next downturn. This also means structural reforms to promote productivity, investment, innovation and inclusive growth.”

Much attention was focused today on the recommendations for Italy whose soon-to-be-formed government has promised radical tax-cutting and revenue increasing measures in clear breach of EU budget deficit guidelines. Its national debt at 130 per cent of GDP is of serious concern to both market and fellow member states.

The commission also reported that after nine years France has now successfully emerged from the disciplines of the excessive deficit procedure.