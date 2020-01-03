State to post €1.5bn budget surplus for 2019, Donohoe says

The State will post a €1.5 billion budget surplus for 2019 on the back of strong growth in receipts from corporate taxes, the Minister for Finance said.

Speaking to RTÉ in advance of the release of the exchequer returns on Friday afternoon, Mr Donohoe suggested the surplus would equate to about 0.4 per cent of GDP. By 2022, he intends to grow that surplus to as much as €3.6 billion, or 1 per cent of GDP.

The surplus comes after a surge in corporation tax receipts, expected to be as much as €11 billion for 2019. The Government has repeatedly been warned against using these taxes, often referred to as “windfall” taxes, to fund public services. The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) suggested that between €2 billion and €6 billion of these receipts could be classified as “excess”, or beyond what would be expected by the economy based on historical and international norms.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, Mr Donohoe said he agreed with the risk of volatility the IFAC referred to. “That risk is there, but that’s why we’re growing the surplus. If we had a deficit, or we didn’t have a surplus at all, I think that charge would have real potency, but what I am confirming today is that we will have a surplus of €1.5 billion,” he said. Mr Donohoe added that this surplus is expected to grow again next year and will ultimately increase to about €3.6 billion by 2022.

Double Irish

His comments come after Google parent Alphabet said it will no longer use the intellectual property licensing practice known as the “double Irish Dutch sandwich”. The tax loophole allows companies incorporate in the Republic while being tax resident elsewhere. In effect, this allowed those companies channel billions of euros of profits through the Republic and on to Irish-incorporated entities elsewhere.

Mr Donohoe said that the impact of shutting the loophole in the middle of the last decade has already fed through into our tax affairs.

“But I believe that the increases we have seen we cannot rely on them in the future and that is why, firstly, growing the surplus that we’re announcing today is an imperative and secondly, also growing the number of people that work in the different kinds of jobs that they have will become even more important, and we have more people at work in different kinds of work and that’s also a really important insurance policy to that kind of risk,” he said.