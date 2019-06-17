State should support ‘hard hit’ sectors in event of no-deal Brexit - IMF

The Government should provide support to hard hit sectors in the event of a no-deal Brexit but otherwise let the economy operate freely to support itself, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

Following its annual consultations with member countries, the fund acknowledged that Ireland is “uniquely vulnerable to a no-deal Brexit”. If the risk associated with a no-deal were to materialise, they said the Government should let “automatic fiscal stabilisers operate freely” and provided targeted support to troubled sectors, likely to include businesses in the agri-food sector.

However, they added the caveat that a fiscal stimulus may be called for “depending on the severity of the downturn in the broader economy”. In the case of a sharp credit contraction, the IMF suggested that the countercyclical capital buffer could be released, meaning banks wouldn’t have to hold as much capital as they currently do.

“Directors emphasized the need for continued engagement in international cooperation. Close cooperation with the EU and the UK should continue to avoid cliff-edge risks related to Brexit,” the IMF’s report said.

“While healthy economic growth continues, it is clear that there are significant challenges ahead,” said Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe.

“With these risks in mind, the Government will continue to implement prudent budgetary policy, building resilience against external shocks, while avoiding domestic overheating of the economy.”

Buffers

On the whole, the IMF was broadly positive about the Republic’s economic position. However, they backed up suggestions from the State’s fiscal watchdog to ensure that the economy has sufficient buffers.

Such suggestions including saving additional corporate tax revenue, broadening the tax base to reduce dependency on uncertain revenues, reforming personal income taxation to make it more efficient, and enforcing spending limits.

“Reforming the income tax and cancelling the USC appears to be potentially beneficial, especially to reduce the administrative burden and align work incentives,” the fund said.

“A reform should, however, preserve the overall income tax progressivity and tax yield, which could be achieved by a broader tax base, more tax bands and higher tax rates.”

Meanwhile, the Government should address key growth bottlenecks, the report said. The IMF encouraged authorities to continue efforts to boost housing supply, “including through further rationalising building regulations”.

They also saw the need to boost productivity in domestic companies, by direct funding innovation, employee training programmes and infrastructure investments. The State should also continue to increase female employment, “notably through the affordable child care programme”.