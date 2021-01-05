State sells €5.5bn of negative-rate bonds

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) sold a larger-than-expected €5.5 billion of 10-year bonds on Tuesday, covering a third of the minimum amount of borrowings the State plans to raise in 2021 to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

The deal secured more than €40 billion of orders and the bonds were priced to carry a record negative market interest rate, or yield, of about minus 0.27 percent for an Irish Government sale of benchmark 10-year bonds, according to market sources.

The low rates reflect efforts by the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep euro zone borrowing costs low at a time when states are borrowing heavily to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. The lowest rate set in an NTMA bond sale was the minus 0.42 per cent yield attached to seven-year notes auctioned last October.

The NTMA had been expected to raise between €3 billion and €4 billion when the NTMA announced the planned sale on Monday.

The NTMA previously said that it plans to raise between €16 billion and €20 billion in the bond markets in 2021 to cover a budget gap caused by the Government’s response to Covid-19 and potential fallout from Brexit, even the UK reached a Christmas Eve trade deal with the EU.

The agency tapped the markets for €24 billion last year at an average interest rate of 0.02 per cent.

The Republic joined Italy and Slovenia on Tuesday in launching the first European sovereign bond deals of the year, ahead of what is shaping up to be a particularly busy month for debt issuance. The NTMA has been among the first national agencies to venture into the bond markets every year for much of the past decade.

Euro-area governments will raise over €1 trillion euros of debt this year, according to analysts at ING Groep, as they battle the economic fallout of the pandemic. Thanks to the ECB’s bond-buying program, demand will more than offset the extra supply and continue to support a blistering rally that has pushed borrowing costs to all-time lows.

- Additional reporting, Bloomberg