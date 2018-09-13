State sells €1bn of bonds ahead of ECB meeting

The State’s debt agency sold €1 billion of bonds on Thursday morning, reaching 96 per cent of its minimum full-year fundraising target, as European investors prepared for a key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day.

The National Treasury Management Agency’s (NTMA) latest debt-raising was by way of one of its regulator auctions, this time issuing benchmark 10-year bonds, the Government’s most actively-traded notes in financial markets.

The bonds were priced to yield 0.888 per cent and bids of some €2.395 billion were received for the notes.

All told, the NTMA has now raised €13.5 billion through the sale of benchmark bonds so far this year, out of its full-year targeted range of between €14 billion and €18 billion.

The ECB is widely expected by economists to outline plans after its governing council meeting on Thursday to end bond purchases this year and raise interest rates late next year.

Removing stimulus

With euro zone inflation rebounding and growth levelling off at a relatively healthy pace, the ECB has been gently removing stimulus for months in the belief that a range of risks from global protectionism to Brexit were not enough to derail a growth run that is now into its sixth year.

Indeed, ECB president Mario Draghi is likely to emphasise that expansion is solid enough to absorb spare capacity and thus generate inflation, even if it could still take years to push consumer price growth back to the bank’s near 2 per cent target.

The ECB has bought more than €2.5 trillion of debt in the past four years, depressing borrowing costs and driving up economic growth following a double-dip recession that nearly tore the 19-member currency bloc apart. – Additional reporting, Reuters