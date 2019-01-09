State’s first bond deal of new year heavily oversubscribed

The State’s first bond issuance of the new year is understood to have been heavily oversubscribed, with Reuters reporting over €12.5 billion of interest in the early stages of the marketing a new 10-year bond. The deal comes ahead of next week’s crunch vote on UK prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit agreement.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) launched the deal this morning, and is expected to raise about € 3 billion through the sale of 10-year bonds .

The NTMA has set initial pricing at 28 basis points over mid-swaps. By Reuters’s calculations, that suggests the bonds are being sold at a yield of around 1.11 per cent. The deal is expected to price later on Wednesday.

Brokers

The debt agency said on Tuesday that it had hired brokers at BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy, NatWest Markets and Societé General to manage a benchmark bond sale.

The NTMA has a funding target of about €14-€18 billion for 2019, similar to 2018. Last year it raised €17.25 billion, with an average maturity of 11.8 years and an interest rate of 1.07 per cent. It had a year-end cash balance of some €15 billion, which means that it’s prefunded three to four quarters in advance.