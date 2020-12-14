State’s biggest trade surplus last year was with USA

The Republic exported €47 billion of goods, almost one-third of total exports, to the USA in 2019, making it our largest single export market, according to a new report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The State’s biggest trading surplus was also with the USA. The value of exports was over three times the value of imports, giving a trading surplus of almost €33 billion.

There was a surplus of €13.9 billion with Belgium, and a surplus of over €6 billion with Germany.

The largest trade deficit in 2019 was with France, with €5.4 billion of exports and €12.3 billion of imports recorded, giving a trading deficit of almost €7 billion. The deficit was largely due to imports of aircraft.

There were €79 billion of goods exported to Europe in 2019, and nearly half of this was exported to Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands combined while the UK accounted for a further €15.7 billion

Goods

Almost €57 billion of goods were imported from Europe, of which more than €20 billion came from the UK, our largest import partner.

Asia accounted for €17.4 billion of our exports in 2019, making it a larger export destination than any country in Europe with €8.2 billion exported to China.

More than €1.2 billion of Ireland’s imports of clothing and apparel came from Asia in 2019, comprising over 60 per cent of total imports of these products.

Ireland exported €1.7 billion to Africa and €700 million to South America in 2019.

CSO statistician Ciarán Counihan said: “In 2019, Ireland exported €152 billion of goods and imported €91 billion.

“More than €57 billion of our exports went to EU countries, and a further €15 billion was exported to the UK. Ireland imported more than €33 billion from the EU and €20 billion from the UK. We also imported €14 billion from the USA and more than €12 billion from Asia.”