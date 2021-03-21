State’s affordable housing plan will only make things worse

We should probably stop calling our housing problem a crisis. The latter denotes something temporary, something finite. We’ve been dealing with housing-related issues – homelessness, undersupply, soaring costs – for three decades and it’s not obvious what we’ve got to show for it.

“Affordability erosion” – from which everything else radiates – now seems locked into the system. The average price paid for a home in Dublin in the 12 months to January was €453,075 – nine times the average full-time salary. This is roughly the same as it was prior to the 2008 crash and yet there is no credit bubble, no pending collapse.