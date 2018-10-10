State receives €11.3bn of orders for first green bonds

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) received about €11.3 billion of orders from investors seeking to buy the first set of green bonds to be issued by the Republic.

The bonds are expected to be priced on Wednesday to carry an interest rate of about 1.35 per cent, according to market sources. All told, the NTMA is selling €3 billion of green bonds, which will be used to finance eligible projects such as sustainable water and waste management, clean transportation and renewable energy deals.

The NTMA launched the deal on Tuesday afternoon within an hour of Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe unveiling Budget 2019. Overseas banks Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Danske Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan were the lead managers of the 12-year bonds.