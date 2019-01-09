State raises €4bn in heavily oversubscribed bond deal

The State’s first bond issuance of the new year has been heavily oversubscribed, indicating strong support from international investors in the sovereign.The deal comes ahead of next week’s crunch vote on UK prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit agreement.

Market sources have indicated that the NTMA raised €4 billion from the sale of the 04/2029 bond on Wednesday morning, ahead of an expected €3 billion.

The NTMA has set initial pricing at 28 basis points over mid-swaps. By Reuters’s calculations, that suggests the bonds are being sold at a yield of around 1.11 per cent. The deal is expected to price later on Wednesday.

Brokers

The debt agency said on Tuesday that it had hired brokers at BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy, NatWest Markets and Societé General to manage a benchmark bond sale.

The NTMA has a funding target of about €14-€18 billion for 2019, similar to 2018. Last year it raised €17.25 billion, with an average maturity of 11.8 years and an interest rate of 1.07 per cent. It had a year-end cash balance of some €15 billion, which means that it’s prefunded three to four quarters in advance.