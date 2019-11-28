State opposes EU legislation to make taxing of companies more transparent

EU plans to require large companies to publicly report their taxes and profits earned on a country-by- country basis stalled again on Thursday after the Republic and 12 other EU member states opposed the legislation.

If the legislation had been approved negotiations with the European Parliament would start to finalise the bill. The parliament approved its version of the legislation in 2017.

Despite the efforts of EU presidency holder Finland to push the legislation through more than three years after it was proposed, a narrow ‘blocking minority’ of countries rejected the plan-many of them because of the legal mechanism the EU used.

“There seems to be broad support for the idea of increased transparency for company tax reporting but it is clear that there are strong opinions opposing the legal base of this proposal,’’ Finnish Minister of Labour Timmo Harakka stated at the end of a parliamentary debate. “Therefore more work is required on this proposal.’’

Luxembourg, Ireland, Sweden, Austria, Cyprus, Malta and others opposed insist the legislation should be considered as tax law and not as EU single market law. The EU used single market law as the ‘legal base’ of the legislation partly because, unlike tax law, single market law does not require unanimous approval by member states.

Plan

Ten of the opposing countries signed a statement when the Council of Ministers meeting began insisting that because the proposal involves “disclosure of income tax information’’ it must be approved by EU finance ministers in the Council of Economic and Financial Affairs.

This was the first vote since the legislation was proposed more than three years ago. According to Finnish presidency officials, if one more member state approved the plan it would have gone through. Thirteen countries opposed in total, said Finnish presidency spokesperson Eeva Laavakari.

Finland and other member states led by France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium and others argued during the debate that the core of the legislation dealt with transparency and not taxation.

“This legislation does not impose a tax nor does it affect the tax base of corporations,’’ Mr Harakka said. “Therefore it does not impact national tax sovereignty of member states.’’

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development adopted country-by-country tax reporting for large multinational companies as part of the ambitious project to prevent companies from shifting profits to low- or no-tax jurisdictions.

The reports give tax authorities a clearer picture of the worldwide business activities of multinationals. The rules require large multinational companies with an annual turnover of $750 million or more to provide country-by-country tax and profit reports to national tax authorities. But the information isn’t made public. – Bloomberg