State looking to raise €3bn in first debt sale of 2020

The State is looking to raise €3 billion in 15-year debt, The Irish Times understands, in its first debt sale of 2020.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which manages Ireland’s debt, has mandated Davy, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets and Nomura as joint lead managers for a bond, which will mature on May 15th, 2035.

While the NTMA did not detail the amount it is looking to raise, sources said it it is expected to raise €3 billion.

“The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions,” the NTMA said in a brief statement.

Last month, the NTMA said it planned to raise between €10 billion and €14 billion in the bond markets this year. That compares with the €15.4 billion it raised in 2019, which was itself at the lower end of its €14 billion to €18 billion target.

The agency said in December that it plans to focus on repaying debt as the Government promises a broadly balanced budget.

“The NTMA’s pre-funding strategy has given us significant flexibility entering 2020,” said Frank O’Connor, the NTMA’s director of funding and debt management said last month.

“Our opening cash balance is projected to be in excess of €15 billion, which means that despite facing redemptions totalling almost €20 billion [in 2020], our funding requirement is lower than in previous years.”

The biggest single bond maturity this year is €10.6 billion of debt that falls due in April. A further €6.5 billion falls due in October.

The Government has benefitted from the ability of the NTMA to borrow in the market at record low rates over the past couple of years.