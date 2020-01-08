State hits 40% of minimum 2020 funding target

The State has raised 40 per cent of its minimum 2020 funding target only a few days into the year, after selling a higher-than-expected €4 billion of long-term bonds on Wednesday.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) received more than €20 billion of orders from investors for the bond, which was originally set to raise €3 billion, according to market sources.

The bonds were priced to carry a market interest rate, or yield, of 0.45 per cent, sources said.

The Republic, Portugal and Slovenia have been the first euro zone sovereigns to hit the bond markets this year, ahead of a traditional rush of issuance by governments in January.

Managers

Davy, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets and Nomura are joint lead managers for the Irish deal, which is occurring against the backdrop of strong demand for safe haven investments such as bonds as markets monitor tension in the Middle East after a US air strike killed a top Iranian general, Qassem Suleimani, on Friday.

The yield on Ireland’s benchmark 10-year bonds has fallen from 0.119 per cent to 0.031 per cent since trading got underway on January 2nd.

The NTMA plans to raise between €10 billion and €14 billion in the bond markets this year. That compares with the €15.4 billion it raised in 2019, which was itself at the lower end of its €14 billion to €18 billion target.