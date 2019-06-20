State has won more than 80 Brexit-related FDI projects since UK referendum

More than 80 Brexit-related foreign direct investment (FDI) projects have been won by the Republic since the UK voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, resulting in an additional 5,300 jobs.

New figures published on Thursday show IDA-backed companies announced plans to create 13,500 jobs in the first six months of the year, up 19 per cent on the same period in 2018.

The State agency said it won 140 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the January to June period, one more than in the first half of 2018.

IDA Ireland said its strategy to encourage more multinationals to locate outside Dublin was working, with 455 projects secured for locations outside the capital since 2015.

According to the latest figures, eight out of every ten jobs created in the Republic comes as a result of FDI, with multinationals investing €19.2 billion directly into the Irish economy. Some two thirds of the State’s corporation tax take derives from IDA-backed companies.

Downside risks

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan said that while the immediate outlook looks positive there are “significant downside risks to FDI in the medium term, including the impact of Brexit, softening of growth in the global economy and escalating trade tensions.

“The market for foreign investment is evolving at a rapid pace and has never been as competitive - none of IDA Ireland’s projects are easily won,” he said.

“IDA Ireland has consistently said that unless Ireland stays competitive we will not continue to see these investment numbers,” he added.

Mr Shanahan also said he has signed a new contract with IDA which will see him remain as chief executive until 2024. He took up the role in 2014.