State ‘forever closing loopholes’ in tax system - Taoiseach

The Republic is “forever closing loopholes” in our tax system, Leo Varadkar told a panel of European leaders at Davos on Thursday. Mr Varadkar defended the State’s low-tax regime, saying the best way to formulate international tax policy is through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s base erosion and profit shifting (Beps) project.

“I’ve a very simple view on this,” he said. “I think companies should pay the taxes they owe, in full and where they are owed.”

He said the Republic’s record corporate tax haul last year was partly down to Ireland having “closed down things like the Double Irish” tax-avoidance strategy used by some large multinationals, as well as a loophole where groups could be resident in Ireland but stateless for tax purposes.

“We’re forever closing loopholes that exist in our tax system and we do that through the OECD and Beps,” he said.

Topics of discussion at the panel discussion with Mr Varadkar’s Dutch and Polish counterparts included immigration as well as corporate tax, while Brexit was studiously avoided.

UK chancellor

The UK chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond, who was also originally scheduled to speak during the 45-minute session, had earlier pulled out.

Philip Hammond was a late exclusion from the panel, which is expected to discuss the Brexit backstop. Photograph: EPA

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki used the forum as an opportunity to take issue with “tax havens in Europe which abuse their power, or abuse their taxation systems to the detriment of other countries”, which, he said, should stop.

“This is not helping the European union to build trust,” Mr Morawiecki said, noting that he is a strong supporter of a digital tax for technology giants operating across the European Union, to which the Republic is opposed.