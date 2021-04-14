State factors in reduction of €2bn in corporation tax

The Government has factored in €2 billion in lower annual revenues from corporation tax by 2025 to allow for the impact on Ireland of international changes. It expects corporate tax revenues to continue to increase over the next few years but at a much slower pace than seen in recent years.

Previously the Government had estimated that the reforms would cost Ireland between €800 million and €2 billion per annum, but has now used the higher figure in updated forecasts.

Now a €500 million reduction in annual revenue is factored in each year from 2022 to 2025 to account for likely changes. The Department of Finance still expects a small increase in total corporation tax receipts from €11.6 billion this year to €12.5 billion by 2025.

Uncertainty

Uncertainty surrounds the outlook for corporate tax after US President Joe Biden said the US favoured a global charge of 21 per cent on the international earnings of US companies.

There is also support for a new global minimum rate and a new digital sales tax at OECD talks on corporate tax reform.

Presenting new economic forecasts in the Stability Programme Update, sent every Spring to Brussels, Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe said that stronger growth could help return the budget to close to balance by 2023 or 2024, on the basis of no policy changes.

The forecasts see the general government deficit, the EU borrowing measure, falling below 1 per cent of GDP by 2024.

These forecasts would form the basis of Government decisions on deficit targets, spending and tax, he said.

The forecasts show that a revival in growth should help to return the public finance towards balance, but this is before new spending plans are counted in.

The Government is to publish a wider economic plan over the summer and new spending plans above those already included could require revenue to be raised in the years ahead.

However Minister for Public Spending Michael McGrath said that the focus for 2022 would be continuing to support the economy out of the pandemic.

The figures include special supports such as the PUP and wage subsidies continuing to June, but the Ministers said discussions were under way on how to extend these.

Bounceback

The SPU forecasts a significant bounceback in the economy, based on a reopening over the summer. GDP is expected to grow by 4.5 per cent this year and 5 per cent next year.

Reflecting the impact of the lockdown on the domestic economy, including consumer spending, the department estimates that modified domestic demand will rise by 2.5 per cent this year and a more substantial 7.5 per cent next year.

It underlines that recovery over the second half of this year and into 2022 rest of the success of the vaccination programme and the assumption of an easing of public health restrictions.

A delay in delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a restriction of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those between the ages of 60 and 69 have cast doubt on the roll-out, through the announcement of extra supply from Pfizer Biontech will help.

A downside scenario in the SPU, which assumes that current restrictions need to remain in place for a prolonged period, involves GDP growth of 1.5 per cent this year and 2.5 per cent in 2022.

Reopening

Based on the central assumption of the economy reopening, the department predicts that the exchequer deficit – on the EU measure – will fall to 4.7 per cent of GDP this year, from 5 per cent last year.

The resumption of stronger growth is expected to lead it to fall to 2.8 per cent next year. This is based on current politics continuing and suggests that the department is hopeful that strong growth will lead to a significant fall in the deficit, without the need for a return to higher taxes or spending cuts seen after the financial crash.

The unemployment rate is expected to average 16.25 per cent this year, including those on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. It is expected to fall to 8.25 per cent next year.