State draws more than €17bn in orders for bond targeting €3bn

The State has drawn more than €17 billion of orders for a 15-year bond being sold on Wednesday by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), according to initial indications from market sources.

The figure may rise by the time order books close later in the morning, with the bond likely to be priced to carry an initial market interest rate, or yield, of about 0.44 per cent, they said.

The NTMA is seeking to raise €3 billion from the bond sale, which equate to almost a third of the minimum full-year target the agency has set for itself. The Republic, Portugal and Slovenia have been the first euro zone sovereigns to hit the bond markets this year, ahead of a traditional rush of issuance by governments in January.

Safe haven

Davy, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets and Nomura are joint lead managers for the Irish deal, which is occurring against the backdrop of strong demand for safe haven investments such as bonds as markets monitor tension in the Middle East after a US air strike killed a top Iranian general, Qassem Suleimani, on Friday.

The yield on Ireland’s benchmark 10-year bonds has fallen from 0.119 per cent to 0.008 per cent since trading got underway on January 2nd.

The NTMA plans to raise between €10 billion and €14 billion in the bond markets this year. That compares with the €15.4 billion it raised in 2019, which was itself at the lower end of its €14 billion to €18 billion target.